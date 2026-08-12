Families wary of a Head Start rollback that could leave more kids behind

The multibillion-dollar program is designed to help children in financial hardship

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Head Start students walk to a classroom at an elementary school in Los Angeles.
Students in Los Angeles walk to school for Head Start, cuts to which represent a ‘lot of changes’
(Image credit: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

While hundreds of thousands of people rely on the U.S. government’s Head Start program for low-income children, major cut proposals by the Trump administration have families worried about what it could mean for their kids. Even as there has been some bipartisan pushback to the slashes, aspects of children’s lives from school to home to doctor’s offices could be affected.

Why is the government slashing Head Start?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.