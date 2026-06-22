Do Trump’s latest moves signify the end of the Department of Education as we know it?

A new push attempts to reallocate educational programs across the government

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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Education Secretary Linda McMahon at a news conference to discuss plans to greatly reduce her department&#039;s authority by reallocating programs to other agencies.
The Trump administration moves one step closer to its goal of shuttering the Department of Education entirely.
(Image credit: Bonnie Cash / UPI / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to dismantle the Department of Education took a major step forward this month after the White House reassigned the agency’s special education and civil rights programs to other federal agencies. The Trump administration says the adjustments will maximize efficiency by pairing programs with the departments best suited for their execution. Critics, however, claim the reassignments are an illegal effort to circumvent congressional funding challenges and say they will harm America’s children and the country’s educational prospects.

What did the commentators say?

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  