The TikTok PM: has Andy Burnham cracked it with his comms?

There are many positives to the new media strategy, but also fears about where it leads the country

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Illustration of Andy Burnham posing in front of a tripod-mounted smartphone
The change in government has seen a new media strategy that is already winning much praise
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

What is the best pub snack?

As Andy Burnham and John Healey took up their positions in No. 10 and No. 11 last week, they took a break from running the country to discuss the biggest question potentially facing Brits today. They did so in a video released to promote their announcement of a 20% cut in pub business rates, which racked up two million views across Instagram and TikTok.

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