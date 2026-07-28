Netanyahu and Zelenskyy in Washington: will they get Trump’s support in their wars?

Israel and Ukraine leaders will meet US president at funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch supporter of both countries

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Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One
‘Dramatic change’: Donald Trump’s postures on Ukraine and Israel are shifting
(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images)

US Senator Lindsey Graham “relished his role as an informal envoy” between Donald Trump and foreign leaders, said The Economist. So it’s fitting that the Republican’s funeral today “will provide one final round of diplomacy”.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Benjamin Netanyahu will both attend the service for Graham, a “defence hawk” who “forcibly lobbied Washington” to back Ukraine against Russia, and Israel against Iran, said Reuters. Tonight, the Senate prepares to vote on a bipartisan package imposing sanctions on both countries that Graham “spent his final days trying to push across the line”.

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