Is Trump planning to rig the US midterm elections?

President is escalating his attempts to influence the November elections, but ‘comforting reality’ is that election security rests with the states

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Donald Trump arrives to speak at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia
Donald Trump addresses high school students in Marietta, Georgia
(Image credit: Saul Loeb / Getty Images)

“The most important Oval Office address since the Cuban Missile Crisis.” That’s how one Republican senator who had been given a preview of President Trump’s speech last week described it in advance, said Kyle Cheney on Politico.

Needless to say, the televised address failed to live up to the hype. Trump sought to give the impression that newly declassified intelligence had revealed “shocking vulnerabilities” in America’s election system and proof of Chinese interference in the 2020 election. But he offered no evidence for this, or for his claim that the “deep state” was working to actively suppress information about Beijing’s “sinister election meddling”.

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