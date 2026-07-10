Trump ousts last members of election assistance panel

The administration forced out the three remaining members of a bipartisan commission that supports states in elections

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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&quot;Vote Here&quot; signage outside a polling location at Fire Station 12 during a runoff primary election in downtown Baton Rouge, Louisiana
This is an 'apparent move to assert control over voting ahead of the midterms'
(Image credit: Bryan Tarnowski / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump Thursday pushed out the remaining three members of the bipartisan Election Assistance Commission, firing the two Democratic commissioners while allowing the Republican member to resign. The fourth member, a Republican, quit in April to join the Heritage Foundation.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  