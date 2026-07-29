Musk’s x.AI sues Minnesota over ‘nudification’ ban

Those in violation could be subject to fines of “$500,000 for each unlawful access, download or use”

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Elon Musk
Elon Musk, the owner of x.AI
(Image credit: Jeanne Accorsini / Sipa / Shutterstock)

What happened

Former trillionaire Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company x.AI has filed a lawsuit against Minnesota’s “first-in-the-nation law” banning programs and applications that “create and post deepfake videos or images of people naked without their consent,” said MPR News. Those found in violation of Minnesota’s anti-nudification rule risk fines of “$500,000 for each unlawful access, download or use,” per the law’s text.

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