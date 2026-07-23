Apple’s ‘blockbuster’ lawsuit against OpenAI

Tech giant alleges that AI start-up poached staff and stole trade secrets in its attempt to develop hardware devices and replace iPhone

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Sam Altman
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Apple boss Tim Cook (right) have gone from being strategic partners to direct competitors
(Image credit: Will Oliver / EPA / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Two of the biggest tech giants are locked in a head-to-head legal battle, with Apple claiming OpenAI stole trade secrets as the AI start-up plans its first hardware devices.

Apple launched the “blockbuster lawsuit” last week, accusing OpenAI and several of its staff – formerly Apple employees – of “stealing secret hardware plans”, said the Financial Times. One of the staff named in the lawsuit is OpenAI’s head of hardware, who was “a top Apple device designer”.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.