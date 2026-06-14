OpenAI: third player lucky as the race gets under way?

Three giants of AI set for mammoth IPOs – but questions linger over whether there is enough investor money to go around

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Christian Rôças, Head of Community, Influencers &amp; Talent, OpenAI, speaking at Web Summit Rio 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Christian Rôças, Open AI’s head of community, influencers and talent, speaking at Web Summit Rio 2026 in Rio de Janeiro
(Image credit: Paul Devlin / Web Summit / Sportsfile /Getty Images)

Weeks after successfully squaring up to Elon Musk in court, Sam Altman is preparing to challenge his old adversary “on a different plane”, said Bloomberg. Days before SpaceX’s expected debut, his company OpenAI – which kicked off the AI boom with the launch of ChatGPT in 2022 – has “filed confidentially” for an IPO, setting the stage for the third mega-listing this year, after SpaceX and Anthropic.

Despite reportedly missing “certain internal revenue and user-growth targets” and losing several key executives, OpenAI recently raised $122 billion from private investors at an $852 billion valuation. But the details of its IPO plan are being kept deliberately vague. “We have not decided on timing yet; it may be a while.”

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