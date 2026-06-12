SpaceX set for record IPO

The IPO valued SpaceX at a massive $1.77 trillion

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Investment bank Morgan Stanley prepares for massive SpaceX debut
Investment bank Morgan Stanley prepares for massive SpaceX debut
(Image credit: Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

Elon Musk’s SpaceX makes its stock market debut on the Nasdaq on Friday after selling 555.6 million shares at $135 each. The roughly $75 billion initial public offering (IPO) is the largest ever and values SpaceX at $1.77 trillion. If the share price rises slightly after trading begins, Musk, who is “already the world’s richest man, could become its first trillionaire,” at least on paper, The Associated Press said.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  