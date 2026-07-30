US resumes Iran strikes as war ‘widens’

“We are going to be hitting them very hard because it’s our turn,” President Donald Trump said

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Iraqis inspect damaged structures at the site of an airstrike on a Popular Mobilization Forces base in Mosul, Iraq
Iraqis inspect damaged structures at the site of an airstrike on a Popular Mobilization Forces base in Mosul, Iraq
(Image credit: Farid Abdulwahed / AP Photo)

What happened

Joint U.S. and Saudi Arabian airstrikes on Iran-backed militia positions in Iraq on Wednesday have intensified fears that the Middle East conflict is entering a more dangerous phase. At least 20 fighters from Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces were killed in the attacks, while Iran responded by firing missiles at U.S. military bases in Jordan. “We are going to be hitting them very hard because it’s our turn,” President Donald Trump said before the U.S. military launched what it called a “heavy wave of strikes” in Iran.

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