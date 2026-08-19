Moroccans are wary of France’s new anti-telemarketing law

Some are concerned the law could affect Morocco’s job market

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of hands holding telephone receivers, and scissors cutting the cords
At least 97% of French people are ‘annoyed by telemarketing calls’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

France has taken a major step to crack down on telemarketers. It may make French people happy, but at least one country across the Mediterranean Sea is concerned about the move. Moroccans worry the new French law, which bans unsolicited cold calls, could have a negative impact on Morocco’s job market.

What is the new French law?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.