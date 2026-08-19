The Week contest: Spam bill

This week’s question: Dissatisfied with the limited effectiveness of its Do Not Call list, France has banned spam calls outright and will levy fines of up to $578,000 for calls made without the recipient’s consent. If Congress were to consider legislation that drastic to combat the scourge of telemarketers, what should the bill be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Spam bill” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 25. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 4 issue and at theweek.com/contest by Aug. 28. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

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Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Shrub cop