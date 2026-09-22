Magazine printables - Oct. 2, 2026

Magazine printables - Oct. 2, 2026

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CROSSWORD - Oct. 2, 2026

An unsolved crossword puzzle.

(Image credit: Future)

SUDOKU - Oct. 2, 2026

An unsolved sudoku.

(Image credit: Future)

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