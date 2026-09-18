Quiz of The Week: 12 - 18 September

Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?

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A view of election campaign posters in Stockholm ahead of Sweden&#039;s general election
Election campaign posters along a street in Stockholm
(Image credit: Atila Altuntas / Anadolu / Getty Images)

Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

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