The Week contest: Crab catchers
This week’s question: To combat the spread of invasive blue crabs in the Adriatic Sea, Italian researchers unleashed a flood of 130,000 baby octopuses, which in adulthood can each eat up to four blue crabs a day. In seven or fewer words, come up with a snappy headline for a tabloid story about this seafood battle royale.
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Crab catchers” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 22. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 2 issue and at theweek.com/contest by Sept. 25. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
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