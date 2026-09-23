The Week contest: Scratching salon

This week’s question: A Chinese businessman has opened two popular “scratching salons,” where customers lie down on a bed and have their back itches tended to by spa workers wearing specially designed pointed nails. If an entrepreneur were to open a scratch parlor in the U.S., what should the business be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Scratching salon” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 29. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 9 issue and at theweek.com/contest by Oct. 2. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

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Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Crab catchers