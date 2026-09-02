The Week contest: Royal auto-dealer

This week’s question: Prince Laurent of Belgium recently recognized 26-year-old former car salesman Clément Vandenkerckhove — whose mother is a Belgian singer — as his biological son and heir. If Hollywood were to make a comedy about an American auto dealership employee who suddenly discovers his royal lineage, what should the film be titled?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Royal auto-dealer” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 25. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Sept. 11-Sept. 18 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Sept. 18. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week Watch full video here:

Click or tap here to see the winner of last week's contest: Woodhenge epitaph