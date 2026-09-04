La vie en rosbifs: what is behind Anglo-French love-in?

Week of renewed bonhomie between British and French comes as Donald Trump’s America is threatening to leave Europe to fend for itself

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Illustration of a French flag covering a furious portrait of Horatio Nelson
France’s President Emmanuel Macron pushed for the Bayeux Tapestry to come to the UK as part of improving Anglo-French relations
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)

“We hate the French! We fight wars against the French! Did all those men die in vain on the fields of Agincourt?” What would Edmund Blackadder think to see Emmanuel Macron and King Charles cosying up in front of the Bayeux Tapestry?

The tapestry, as Andy Burnham said at its unveiling at the British Museum this week “shows a new leader emerging from a northern territory, travelling to the south of England in search of the crown. Something clearly that couldn’t happen today.”

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Jamie Timson, The Week UK

Jamie Timson is the UK news editor, curating The Week UK's daily morning newsletter and setting the agenda for the day's news output. He was first a member of the team from 2015 to 2019, progressing from intern to senior staff writer, and then rejoined in September 2022. As a founding panellist on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, he has discussed politics, foreign affairs and conspiracy theories, sometimes separately, sometimes all at once. In between working at The Week, Jamie was a senior press officer at the Department for Transport, with a penchant for crisis communications, working on Brexit, the response to Covid-19 and HS2, among others. 