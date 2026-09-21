Ukraine hammers Moscow as Russia votes

At least 450 drones were aimed directly at the city, officials said

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Flame and smoke is seen rising from Moscow&#039;s oil refinery in the south east of the city following a largescale Ukrainian drone attack.
Flame and smoke is seen rising from Moscow's oil refinery in the southeast of the city following a large scale Ukrainian drone attack.
(Image credit: UGC via AP)

What happened

Ukraine hit a major oil refinery in Moscow on Sunday, along with a warehouse and residential buildings, in what Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin called Kyiv’s “largest ever” drone attack on the Russian capital. Sobyanin said “a few drones” got through, out of 1,600 targeting the Moscow region, including 450 aimed at the city, and the attack was “clearly planned with the aim of disrupting” Sunday’s final day of voting in Russia’s first parliamentary elections since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv said it was targeting Moscow’s Gazpromneft-Moscow Oil Refinery to deprive Russia of war funding.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  