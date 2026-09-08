All eyes on Russian airspace as Ukraine threatens commercial travel

Putin says Zelenskyy’s warnings to Russian flights amount to ‘terrorism’

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A view of empty seats and spaces at Vnukovo International Airport after Western countries closed their airspace to Russia over its attacks on Ukraine, on March 13, 2022, in Moscow, Russia.
As airport closures become more common across Russia, Ukraine is upping its efforts to disrupt travel as expensively as possible
(Image credit: Nuran Erkul Kaya / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

Ukraine has spent years using its drone arsenal to great effect, both in its wartime front with Russian forces and in penetrating deep into Russian territory for daring aerial attacks on fuel and commercial infrastructure. Now, Ukraine has a new target: Russian airports and Moscow’s commercial air travel industry.

“Every airline that uses Russian airspace, every insurer and everyone who still uses Russia’s key airports” should know “Russian airspace is becoming completely unsafe,” said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a statement last week. Although Ukrainian drones have filled Russia’s skies before, Zelenskyy’s implied threat to commercial air routes suggests the war for aerial supremacy in the region has taken a new and potentially even more dangerous turn.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  