Trump hosts Xi for lavish visit with few public gains

The two leaders have “never gotten along better,” Trump claimed

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Peng Liyuan, China&#039;s first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China&#039;s president, U.S. President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump in front of the White House
Peng Liyuan, China's first lady, from left, Xi Jinping, China's president, U.S. President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump in front of the White House
(Image credit: Annabelle Gordon / CNP / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump on Thursday night hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state dinner at the White House, after the two leaders spoke privately and toured Trump’s remodeling projects. Trump said he and Xi have “never gotten along better” and presented him with a bald eagle statue. Xi, whose gift for Trump was two pandas for Atlanta’s zoo, said the U.S.-China relationship should be based on “healthy” competition, not a “wrestle in which one either wins or loses.”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  