Trump pauses 50% Canadian tariffs for 3 days

“Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!” Trump said on social media

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A truck passes over the Peace Bridge from Buffalo, New York, into Canada, in Fort Erie, Ontario.
A truck passes over the Peace Bridge from Buffalo, New York, into Canada, in Fort Erie, Ontario
(Image credit: Cole Burston / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night announced a three-day pause on 50% tariffs he had threatened to impose on $20 billion of Canadian imports. “Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!” he said on social media, about 90 minutes before the midnight deadline. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the two sides had made “substantial progress,” but there’s “important work still to be done.”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  