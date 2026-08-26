Canada details retaliatory US tariffs with political bite

The country released a list of over 700 products from the U.S. that it plans to tariff

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canada&#039;s finance minister, speaks during a news conference on U.S. tariffs.
Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canada's finance minister, speaks during a news conference on U.S. tariffs.
(Image credit: Patrick Doyle / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

Canada on Tuesday released a list of more than 700 U.S. products it plans to tax at up to 50% in response to 50% tariffs President Donald Trump imposed on $20 million of Canadian goods over the weekend. The “dollar-for-dollar, rate-for-rate counter-tariffs” will be paired with $5.4 billion in support to protect Canadian workers and businesses, said Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne in a press conference. Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said Canada was “targeting products” that will “put political pressure” on the Trump administration in certain states.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  