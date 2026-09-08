Canada hits US with steep tariffs in mounting trade spat

The tariffs will affect about $20 billion of U.S. imports

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Truck crosses border from Canada to the U.S. as tariffs kick in amid growing trade war
Truck crosses border from Canada to the U.S. as tariffs kick in amid growing trade war
(Image credit: Jeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

Canada on Tuesday morning imposed steep tariffs on about $20 billion of U.S. imports, aiming to match President Donald Trump’s recent 50% tariffs dollar for dollar. The hundreds of U.S. products slapped with the tariffs, ranging from 15% to 50%, include steel, aluminum, cheese, clothing, appliances and farm equipment. Trump has been “trying to humiliate Canada economically” since trade talks broke down in acrimony last month, The New York Times said, but Prime Minister Mark Carney has his “insulted and angry nation solidly behind him.”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  