China reportedly holds F-35 parts diverted to Hong Kong

The parts were “inexplicably diverted” to the city, Bloomberg reported

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A US-made F-35 fighter aircraft of the Royal Norwegian Air Force lands at Evenes Airbase, near Narvik on March 11, 2026, as NATO conducts its Cold Response military exercise.
A US-made F-35 fighter aircraft of the Royal Norwegian Air Force lands at Evenes Airbase, near Narvik on March 11, 2026
(Image credit: John MacDougall / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

China’s government has taken possession of “potentially sensitive” F-35 stealth fighter jet parts “inexplicably diverted” to Hong Kong while being sent to the U.S. from Australia via UPS, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the incident. The Pentagon’s F-35 Joint Program Office told Politico last week it was “aware of a shipment issue” involving F-35 parts and was “actively working” to retrieve them.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  