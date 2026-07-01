What does secrecy over plane crash tell us about China’s security state?

Civilian aircraft penetrated Beijing’s highly militarised airspace to collide with Citic Tower, the capital’s tallest skyscraper

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Beijing police stand behind traffic cones at a security roadblock
Police guard a roadblock near the Citic Tower in the hours after the collision
(Image credit: Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

Last Friday afternoon, a light aircraft belonging to a local aviation school flew into the side of Beijing’s tallest building, the 109-storey Citic Tower, killing the pilot and injuring at least 13 people.

Five days later, we’re none the wiser about “why, and how, that happened”, said the BBC. The only official statement on the incident is a “60-word report detailing the basic facts in state-owned Beijing Daily”, while eyewitness videos and photos have been “scrubbed off the internet”.

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Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

Rebecca Messina is the deputy editor of The Week's UK digital team. She first joined The Week in 2015 as an editorial assistant, later becoming a staff writer and then deputy news editor, and was also a founding panellist on "The Week Unwrapped" podcast. In 2019, she became digital editor on lifestyle magazines in Bristol, in which role she oversaw the launch of interiors website YourHomeStyle.uk, before returning to The Week in 2024.