Qatar’s Air Force One gift offers more concern than cachet

President Donald Trump seemingly admitted there were security issues with the plane

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The Qatari-gifted Air Force One seen at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
The Qatari-gifted Air Force One seen at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
(Image credit: Andrew Leyden / Getty Images)

When President Donald Trump announced he was gifted a new luxury Boeing 747-8 from Qatar to use as an interim Air Force One, many national security analysts were worried about risks potentially inherent to the plane. Now that Trump has started using the vehicle, it seems some of those concerns have been borne out, with even Trump himself insinuating that the plane may have security lapses.

What makes Trump’s new plane different?

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