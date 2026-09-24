Iran’s president vows fight ‘until our last breath’

Masoud Pezeshkian said he would defend Iran in a “defiant” speech

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian holds up a picture of a school that was bombed during Israeli and American airstrikes
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian holds up a picture of a school that was bombed during Israeli and American airstrikes
(Image credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

What happened

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday told the United Nations General Assembly that the U.S. “hit us, but we did not bend the knee” and will defend “our beloved” homeland “until our last breath.” His “defiant speech” at the U.N.’s New York headquarters “marked a striking instance of a foreign leader addressing the world body while their country is at war with the host nation,” The Associated Press said. Pezeshkian held up “pictures of people killed by American and Israeli airstrikes” while “standing at the same lectern where a day earlier” President Donald Trump had “threatened to ’annihilate’ his country,’” The New York Times said.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  