Trump defends Iran war at UN General Assembly

Trump threatened to “annihilate the Islamic Republic” and “drive them into hell with no chance of survival”

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Empty seats in the Iran delegation are seen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly.
Empty seats in the Iran delegation are seen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the United Nations
(Image credit: Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump on Tuesday told the United Nations General Assembly in New York City he was deciding whether to make a deal with Iran or “annihilate the Islamic Republic” and “drive them into hell with no chance of survival.” After his speech, his envoys met indirectly with Iranian officials for what Trump described as a “very good meeting.”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  