Trump defends Iran war, offers $5k checks if GOP wins

“Please pretend that I am running,” Trump told attendees at the Dallas convention

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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President Donald Trump points toward the crowd after speaking during the Republican National Midterm Convention at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
President Donald Trump points toward the crowd after speaking during the Republican National Midterm Convention
(Image credit: Blake Fagan / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump capped off the first night of an unusual Republican midterm convention on Wednesday with a movie-length speech in which he defended his Iran war and tariffs while also saying he would send all U.S. adults a $5,000 “Trump dividend” if Republicans retain both houses of Congress in the November elections. “Please pretend that I am running,” he told the partially full arena in Dallas. Trump was preceded by a string of Republican candidates and Cabinet members, many of whom attacked Democrats as “communists,” and a surprise video appearance by Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.).

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  