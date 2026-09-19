Trump’s $5,000 pledge to voters: a ‘desperate gimmick’

The president’s outlandish campaign promise has prompted questions about his grip on reality

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Donald Trump at Republican midterm conventions
During the convention, Trump also boasted that America ‘controls the Trump Strait’
(Image credit: Kent Nishimura / AFP / Getty Images)

The Democrats made a very wise decision this spring, said Lauren Egan on The Bulwark. They were considering whether to host their own midterm convention to steal attention from the one staged by the Republicans in Dallas.

In the end, they opted not to, because they were short on cash and thought it might be “strategically smart to cede the stage to Donald Trump in hopes that he would dig his own political grave”. Boy, did that pay off.

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