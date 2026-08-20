US national debt tops $40T after doubling in a decade

The debt had reached $39 trillion only five months ago

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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An electronic display shows the national debt in Washington, D.C.
An electronic display shows the national debt in Washington, D.C.
(Image credit: Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

The U.S. gross national debt on Wednesday hit $40 trillion for the first time, just five months after reaching $39 trillion. The new debt figure is an “ominous milestone for an economy that sits on a shaky fiscal foundation after decades of borrowing to pay for the rising costs of the military, social safety net programs” and, especially since last year, President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, The New York Times said.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  