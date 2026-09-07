Is the UK economy turning a corner?

Chancellor tries to present a vision for growth that ‘commands the confidence of markets’ – and a sceptical public

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Photo collage illustration of Andy Burnham, John Healey and economic datasets
Andy Burnham and his chancellor, John Healey, are 'trying to nurture some fragile early signs that confidence is returning'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

John Healey has said Britain’s economy is finally “turning a corner” as he set out his mission to “make Great Britain growth Britain” again.

In his first major speech as chancellor, Healey sought to reassure the markets by pledging to stick to Labour’s tax and spend fiscal rules, while trying to present a more optimistic view of Britain’s economic prospects. But only days ago a global bond sell-off saw UK yields hit their highest level since the 2008 financial crash, further increasing the cost of borrowing for the UK government.

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