How the K-shaped economy is shaping your next airline flight

Carriers are focusing on lounges and premium seating

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Man sitting in first class on an airplane reading a book and being served a martini
Airlines are expanding first class and business seating while economy legroom shrinks
(Image credit: Stephen Swintek / Getty Images)

A “K-shaped economy” is defined by the rich getting richer while everybody else falls behind behind. That pattern is now showing up at the airport: Airlines in desperate search of profits are expanding roomy first- and business-class seating on flights and building out pricey lounges to appeal to upscale customers. Economy class, meanwhile, continues to get more cramped.

‘Literal experience of class division in America’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 