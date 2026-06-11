Aircraft engine prices are the latest bane for airlines

Airlines have recently criticized engine makers for price gouging

Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
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An employee of airplane manufacturer Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH works on an engine in Dresden, Germany.
Aircraft engines have ‘emerged as an acute flashpoint for the industry’
(Image credit: Jens Schluter / AFP / Getty Images)

Yet another element of aviation is causing trouble for the air travel industry, and this time it involves the airplanes themselves. The companies that manufacture aircraft engines are increasingly coming under fire for alleged price gouging, which airlines say is making it harder to afford new planes. Combined with increased demand from travelers, airlines have found themselves between a rock and a hard place.

Why are aircraft engines becoming more expensive?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.