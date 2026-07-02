Is AI’s juice worth the financial squeeze?

Prices are rising, but the payoffs are not clear

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustrative collage of a hand squeezing liquid out of a bundle of cash into a juice glass. There are circuitry schematics in the background and the OpenAI logo is visible on the glass.
‘AI inflation’ means the cost of consumer electronics is ‘slipping out of reach’ for some Americans.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

The hype of artificial intelligence is running up against pricey realities, at least for now. MacBooks and Xboxes are getting more expensive due to “AI inflation.” Central bankers are warning the AI boom could soon trigger a financial crash. Ford, meanwhile, has hired hundreds of engineers to do the work that artificial intelligence software could not. It has opened debate as to whether the benefits of AI are worth the costs.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 