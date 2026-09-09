Trump hired Kevin Warsh to lower interest rates. Will he raise them instead?

The Fed chairman faces a showdown as inflation persists

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage illustration of Kevin Warsh surrounded by arrows pointing up and down
Warsh is caught between President Donald Trump and Wall Street
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump had a clear goal when he appointed Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve: lower interest rates to spur economic growth. Now Warsh has signaled that the Fed could raise rates to rein in rising prices, putting him on course to clash with the president.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 