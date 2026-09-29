Will the public get to see the new Elon Musk documentary?

He is threatening to sue

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Alex Gibney at the Deadline &amp; DGA TIFF Panel &amp; Reception held at Bisha Hotel on September 12, 2026 in Toronto, Canada
Elon Musk calls the new documentary by Alex Gibney (pictured above) a ‘hit piece that misses’
(Image credit: Lauren Asensio / Deadline / Getty Images)

Who wants to see the new, nearly four-hour documentary about Elon Musk? Not Musk.

The former trillionaire is threatening a defamation lawsuit over explosive claims in Alex Gibney’s “Musk.” Social media companies are hesitant to allow promotion on their platforms, and Hollywood is whispering that Musk’s power might keep the public from opportunities to see the film.

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 