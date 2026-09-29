Nvidia’s new security platform launched to stop rogue AI agents

The open-source software ‘sets boundaries for agents’

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California.
Nvidia wants AI agents to ‘operate in a zero-trust environment out of the box’
(Image credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Given the significant concerns over the safety of artificial intelligence, the chipmaking behemoth Nvidia has unveiled a new security apparatus that it hopes will stop AI bots from running amok. But many are still worried about the implications.

‘Isolation, monitoring and behavior detection’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.