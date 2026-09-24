Erin Brockovich’s next act

The famous activist is turning her ire towards a new target

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Erin Brokovich
Brockovich's name has become synonymous with grassroots activism against powerful institutions
(Image credit: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

More than a quarter of a century ago, her heroic struggle against a utility giant over groundwater contamination became an Oscar-winning Hollywood movie. Now, Erin Brockovich has turned her attention to the “rapid” and “opaque” expansion of artificial intelligence data centres across the United States.

‘Stubborn and sexy’

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK


Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i news site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.