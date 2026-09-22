iPhone Duo: Apple’s first foldable arrives

“Uh-oh,” said Nicole Nguyen in The Wall Street Journal. “Am I about to spend $1,999 on a phone?” Foldable smartphones have existed in the U.S. since 2019, but like many people, I’ve never been interested. They tend to be fragile and awkward to use and, when folded open to function like a tablet, have an annoying crease bisecting the two screens. But for its debut foldable, the iPhone Duo, which was announced earlier this month, “Apple—in its very Apple way— has also come up with some hardware and software trickery” to minimize those problems. When I watched Netflix on the Duo’s folded-out screen, which is just 0.7 inches smaller than an iPad Mini’s, the center crease “was barely visible.” The Duo has the same battery life and dust and water resistance as the iPhone 18 Pro. “There are trade-offs, for sure”: 2x camera zoom versus 8x for the 18 Pro, and the Duo costs $800 more. But when it goes on sale next month, I just might bite.

“It’s the biggest physical change to the iPhone’s design in nearly two decades,” said Brian X. Chen in The New York Times. Why now? The Duo is “meant to stand out in a sea of standard-issue, if-you’ve-seen-one-you’ve-seen-them-all smartphones.” Most people don’t care to splurge for each new iPhone: The improvements are marginal, and the prices “have skyrocketed.” Thanks to “an industry-wide memory chip shortage driven by the artificial intelligence boom,” new Macs and iPads are “as much as 29%” more expensive than last year. It takes something splashy to justify those prices. And comparing the Duo with other foldables on the market, like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8, Apple’s is more durable and offers better performance, said Mark Spoonauer in Tom’s Guide. The inner display is “breathtaking,” plus it will support a stylus that magnetically attaches to the side. The downside? It’s a bit “heavier and thicker than I was hoping for.” And it’s not cheap.

Apple “once captured people’s imagination,” said Will Oremus in The Atlantic. Steve Jobs unveiled the iPhone. Tim Cook unveiled the Apple Watch. Cook’s new successor, John Ternus, has unveiled, with much hype, what he called “a remarkable hinge” on the Duo and “a sophisticated and unique new color” (burgundy) for the iPhone. It’s not getting my $2,000 for that. “Apple has begun to feel like a late-stage tech giant, squeezing residual value from markets it has long since saturated.” The most ambitious companies today, “for better and worse,” are those pushing the boundaries of AI. “If Ternus really wants to build the future, he will eventually have to do something that once came naturally to Apple when it was an underdog: take a risk.”

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week Watch full video here: