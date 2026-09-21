Sept. 11: How the war on terrorism changed America

It was a “nearly cloudless” morning in Manhattan, said The New York Times in an editorial, when a previously unfathomable terrorist attack changed America forever. By sunset on Sept. 11, 2001, the World Trade Center—an iconic symbol of America’s soaring global ambitions—had been reduced to twisted steel and rubble after hijackers flew commercial airliners into its twin towers. Nearly 3,000 people died in New York City and at the Pentagon in Washington, and the entire nation fretted over when the next attack would come and what form it might take. The shock of 9/11 was “so traumatic that it seemed to call for different rules,” and the Bush administration launched a sweeping global “war on terror” that included the brutal torture of terrorist suspects in overseas CIA prisons. By the end of the “long, bloody” wars that unfolded in Afghanistan and Iraq over the subsequent decades, $8 trillion had been spent and 900,000 lives had been lost. Other costs, including the damage to the U.S.’s social compact and global standing, are harder to measure. Incredibly, the mistakes of a quarter century ago are now being repeated by the Trump administration, in its “self-defeating war of choice” in Iran.

In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, there were actually “signs of hope,” said Jonathan Lemire in The Atlantic. Rescue workers from red and blue states alike rushed to New York City to help. Donations poured in from rich liberal enclaves and small rural communities. American flags were “seemingly everywhere.” Less than a year after the “bitterly contested” presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore, the country “felt unified” for the first time in decades. But in the months that followed, the nation’s trauma and collective grief “morphed into something uglier, hardier, and less focused,” said Jill Filipovic in Slate. The U.S.’s first military response was reasonable—an invasion of Afghanistan to hunt Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the attacks, who was being shielded by the Taliban. But then the Bush administration sold a war in Iraq to “grieving and credulous” Americans with “faulty intelligence and flat-out lies.” There were no “weapons of mass destruction,” and while Saddam Hussein was a “brutal dictator,” the war that deposed him “sent shock waves of violence undulating through the Middle East for decades.”



Today, the expert consensus says the war on terror “was never winnable,” said Robin Wright in The New Yorker. Despite major victories, including the daring 2011 raid in which U.S. special operations forces killed bin Laden, “neither the groups nor the threats they pose have disappeared.” Islamic extremism continues, and al Qaida is again active in an Afghanistan controlled by the Taliban. Actually, the truth about the war on terror is “more complex,” said Daniel Foster in National Review. “The more defensible verdict is that the United States muddled through the post-9/11 era,” figuring out how to fight a “very different” kind of war with new intelligence apparatuses, legal architectures, and geopolitical strategies. Though it made mistakes, the counterterrorism apparatus constructed after 9/11 has succeeded in its primary mission—killing and capturing terrorist leaders and preventing a comparable mass-casualty attack.



But by focusing on Islamic terrorism and the Mideast for decades, said John Bussey in The Wall Street Journal, the U.S. became “distracted” from “bigger threats to its economy and global leadership.” Our leaders did not respond to “shifting global forces,” including the rise of China as a rival economic superpower and increasing hostility from Vladimir Putin’s Russia. The massive loss of manufacturing jobs to China fueled American nativism and isolationism, and led to the rise of Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the U.S. was becoming a police state, said Warren P. Strobel in The Washington Post. The White House was granted “broad new powers” in the wake of the attacks, including a secret warrantless electronic surveillance program. The Department of Homeland Security was created, along with the TSA and ICE. The Obama administration ordered warrantless drone strikes and secretly seized reporters’ phone records. Under President Trump, the erosion of once-entrenched civil liberties has grown exponentially, as he has taken those vast powers and turned them against immigrants, political opponents, protesters, journalists, and the news media.



“Welcome to the worst-case scenario,” said Radley Balko in The New York Times. President Trump is “using the post-9/11 counterterrorism powers for his own ends,” carrying out extrajudicial executions of suspected drug dealers in the Caribbean, declaring nonexistent “national emergencies,” and targeting political enemies as if they were terrorists or traitors. Congress has “all but abdicated its authority,” and courts have “largely acquiesced” to the executive power grab. Twenty five years after 9/11, the sobering lesson is that the greatest threat to our democracy and to our freedoms “has always been authoritarianism—and always will be.”

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