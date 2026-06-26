Is China’s yuan replacing the dollar?

Beijing is setting up an ‘alternative financial system’

Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
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published

Illustration of a hundred dollar bill pinned down with yuan-shaped knife
China’s yuan is helping Iran evade US sanctions
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock)

The dollar has long been the world’s primary currency, giving America unusual sway over international affairs. But China’s yuan is emerging as a small-but-growing competitor, with consequences for U.S. power and influence.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 