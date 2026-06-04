Are China and Europe moving toward a trade war?

EU seeks ‘major crackdown’ on flood of imports

Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
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Illustration of European and Chinese shipping containers facing each other with machine guns pointing out
Europe’s trade deficit with China has ‘ballooned’ to ‘unbearable’ levels
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock)

China’s manufacturing might is overwhelming Europe, and Europe is gearing up to push back. A trade war could be in the offing as Brussels seeks to protect the continent’s workers and factories from a flood of inexpensive imports from state-backed Chinese manufacturers.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is aiming for a “major crackdown on subsidized Chinese imports,” said Politico. Europe cannot “be the victim of a predatory strategy that is destroying our industry,” EU industrial strategy chief Stéphane Séjourné said to the outlet.

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 