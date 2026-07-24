World Cup: what England could learn from Spain

La Roja showed team cohesion, intelligence and fearlessness on the pitch to unseat title-holders Argentina

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Ferran Torres celebrates his World Cup-winning goal against Argentina
Ferran Torres celebrates his World Cup-winning goal against Argentina
(Image credit: David Ramos / Getty Images)

For much of its duration, the 23rd edition of the men’s World Cup was “dominated by the exploits of star players”, said Oliver Kay on The Athletic. Yet for all that Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham excelled, none could carry his side to glory. Instead, the tournament was deservedly won by the team with the strongest “collective” identity: Spain.

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