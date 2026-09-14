A war by any other name: Republicans recast Iran to fit a shifting agenda

When is a war not really a war? It depends on who’s asking and why.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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President Donald Trump during an end of summer barbeque with Republican lawmakers in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026.
Donald Trump insists we're not at war with Iran, despite his frequent claims that we are
(Image credit: Samuel Corum / Sipa / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

It has been more than six months since the first barrage of American missiles struck Iranian targets in what has become the defining foreign policy crisis of the second Trump administration. Less defining, however, is the language the White House has used to describe what is taking place between the United States and Islamic Republic.

While President Donald Trump himself often refers to the violence in bombastic terms, other members of his administration have conspicuously avoided calling the ongoing exchanges of missiles part of a larger “war.” Instead, they opt to downplay the conflict’s duration and severity for domestic audiences.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  