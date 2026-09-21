6 bookish homes for readers

Featuring a Gothic revival in New Hampshire and former library in Massachusetts

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Library inside a home
(Image credit: Matthew Wasserman)
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Healdsburg, Calif.

Home exterior

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

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