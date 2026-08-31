6 stately homes built in the 1920s

Garrison, N.Y.

(Image credit: Alan Barry)

Built in 1929, Evarts Hill sits on more than 50 acres in the Hudson Valley about 50 miles from Manhattan. The estate’s updated six-bedroom main home is a stone-and-stucco French Norman château featuring a three-story rotunda with a curving staircase, a living room with hand-hewn beams, and a chef’s kitchen with a canary-yellow BlueStar stove.

(Image credit: Alan Barry)

The land includes a five-bedroom carriage house, plus a rose garden, pool, and lawn. $8,950,000. Tony Cutugno, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (914) 582-7789

Kirtland, Ohio

(Image credit: Cara Miller)

The Playmore, a 1929 French Provincial–style estate in a Cleveland suburb, overlooks Lake Erie. The expanded and updated seven-bedroom features detailed woodwork, ceiling frescoes, marble floors, a kitchen with a Tiffany skylight dome, and a 3,000-square-foot entertainment wing with a bar, billiards, a hookah lounge, and a wine room.

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(Image credit: Cara Miller)

The more than 12-acre lot has about 20,000 trees, bocce courts, English gardens, and a campground. $5,950,000. David Ayers and Nick Zawitz, The Agency Cleveland Northcoast, (917) 519-0622

Vero Beach, Fla.

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Along the Indian River, this 1920 waterfront two-bedroom cottage on Florida’s Treasure Coast has updated systems and a metal roof, plus wood-paneled walls, terra-cotta-tiled floors, a sunroom with French doors, and a primary suite with a private balcony.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The property spans 5 tropically landscaped acres with about 300 feet of river frontage, and includes a bricked dining and lounge area, flat yards, and a dock. $3,995,000. Nic Stover, Engel & Völkers (772) 801-8292

Denver

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This 1921 Mediterranean-style four-bedroom is a five-minute drive from Washington Park. The home has an entrance with a stenciled wood floor, two formal sitting rooms, a dining room with a chandelier and window seat, and a chef’s kitchen that steps down to a family room with a fireplace.

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(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The professionally landscaped grounds include a brick patio with a three-tiered water feature. $3,750,000. John Jaster, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (303) 322-6200

Los Angeles

(Image credit: Alex Zarour / Virtually Here Studios)

Built in 1923, this Spanish-style five-bedroom in Los Feliz features a living room with black lacquered beams, coral built-ins, a starburst chandelier, and a wood-burning fireplace. The dining room has a hand-painted mural of California’s mountains, and the kitchen includes lavender cabinets and a breakfast nook.

(Image credit: Alex Zarour / Virtually Here Studios)

On the lower level is a screening room, and outside are a guesthouse, pool, and garage. Griffith Park and the Hollywood Bowl are just minutes away. $6,500,000. Sonya Coke, Sotheby’s International Realty–Los Feliz Brokerage, (323) 829-4440

New Britain, Conn.

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This 1927 Dutch Colonial Revival near Hartford features a gambrel roof and shingle siding. The four-bedroom’s open-plan kitchen includes a stone island, a marble backsplash, stainless appliances, and a coffee bar, and the dining room has a corner built-in china cabinet.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The bedrooms are on the second floor, and the finished third level is a bonus space with a half bath. The backyard is surrounded by mature trees. $475,000. Tony Buccheri, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, (860) 983-0748