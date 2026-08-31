6 stately homes built in the 1920s
Featuring a Florida waterfront cottage and Spanish-style estate in Los Angeles
Garrison, N.Y.
Built in 1929, Evarts Hill sits on more than 50 acres in the Hudson Valley about 50 miles from Manhattan. The estate’s updated six-bedroom main home is a stone-and-stucco French Norman château featuring a three-story rotunda with a curving staircase, a living room with hand-hewn beams, and a chef’s kitchen with a canary-yellow BlueStar stove.
The land includes a five-bedroom carriage house, plus a rose garden, pool, and lawn. $8,950,000. Tony Cutugno, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (914) 582-7789
Kirtland, Ohio
The Playmore, a 1929 French Provincial–style estate in a Cleveland suburb, overlooks Lake Erie. The expanded and updated seven-bedroom features detailed woodwork, ceiling frescoes, marble floors, a kitchen with a Tiffany skylight dome, and a 3,000-square-foot entertainment wing with a bar, billiards, a hookah lounge, and a wine room.
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The more than 12-acre lot has about 20,000 trees, bocce courts, English gardens, and a campground. $5,950,000. David Ayers and Nick Zawitz, The Agency Cleveland Northcoast, (917) 519-0622
Vero Beach, Fla.
Along the Indian River, this 1920 waterfront two-bedroom cottage on Florida’s Treasure Coast has updated systems and a metal roof, plus wood-paneled walls, terra-cotta-tiled floors, a sunroom with French doors, and a primary suite with a private balcony.
The property spans 5 tropically landscaped acres with about 300 feet of river frontage, and includes a bricked dining and lounge area, flat yards, and a dock. $3,995,000. Nic Stover, Engel & Völkers (772) 801-8292
Denver
This 1921 Mediterranean-style four-bedroom is a five-minute drive from Washington Park. The home has an entrance with a stenciled wood floor, two formal sitting rooms, a dining room with a chandelier and window seat, and a chef’s kitchen that steps down to a family room with a fireplace.
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The professionally landscaped grounds include a brick patio with a three-tiered water feature. $3,750,000. John Jaster, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (303) 322-6200
Los Angeles
Built in 1923, this Spanish-style five-bedroom in Los Feliz features a living room with black lacquered beams, coral built-ins, a starburst chandelier, and a wood-burning fireplace. The dining room has a hand-painted mural of California’s mountains, and the kitchen includes lavender cabinets and a breakfast nook.
On the lower level is a screening room, and outside are a guesthouse, pool, and garage. Griffith Park and the Hollywood Bowl are just minutes away. $6,500,000. Sonya Coke, Sotheby’s International Realty–Los Feliz Brokerage, (323) 829-4440
New Britain, Conn.
This 1927 Dutch Colonial Revival near Hartford features a gambrel roof and shingle siding. The four-bedroom’s open-plan kitchen includes a stone island, a marble backsplash, stainless appliances, and a coffee bar, and the dining room has a corner built-in china cabinet.
The bedrooms are on the second floor, and the finished third level is a bonus space with a half bath. The backyard is surrounded by mature trees. $475,000. Tony Buccheri, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, (860) 983-0748