Film reviews: ‘Onslaught’ and ‘The Dog Stars’

An ex-Army sniper fights off a trio of super soldiers and a widower resists despair in a desolate future

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Jacob Elordi in a scene from &quot;The Dog Stars&quot;.
Elordi: A new Clint Eastwood?
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

‘Onslaught’

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